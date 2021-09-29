SDF-linked unit arrests 'important' ISIS suspect in Syria's Deir al-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Wednesday that counter-terrorism units, known as HAT, which are linked to local Internal Security Forces had arrested one suspect with alleged links to ISIS in the Deir al-Zor countryside, with support from the US-led coalition.



The SDF's Coordination and Military Operations Center noted in a tweet that an important ISIS figure who was involved in monitoring and tracking SDF military patrols for bomb attacks and assassinations had been arrested.



#ISF anti terror units, detained an important figure of #Daesh cells in #Deir_Ezzor, where he was active in monitoring and tracking the military patrols to attack it, planting IED's,&carrying out assassinations, #Int_Coalition supported the operation &launched air surveillance. pic.twitter.com/NHR2j2NNm5 — Coordination & Military Ops Center - SDF (@cmoc_sdf) September 29, 2021

The account noted that the Coalition to Defeat ISIS provided support to the operation with live air surveillance.



Although the SDF and the coalition announced the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in March 2019, sleeper cell attacks persist in what appears to be a deliberate campaign to destabilize northeastern parts of the nation, primarily in cities, towns, and rural tracts of land once under the extremist group’s control.



The SDF specified in an earlier tweet that ISIS launched 20 attacks in August, killing 15 civilians and security personnel. Moreover, in the notorious al-Hol camp, ISIS-affiliated assailants killed 11 people and wounded four others.

Over the same period, 83 ISIS suspects were also arrested with the support of the coalition.

On Monday, President of the SDC (Syrian Democratic Council) Executive Committee Ilham Ahmed met with Joey Hood, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, and Ethan A. Goldrich. Deputy Assistant Secretary Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs during a visit to Washington.

Read More: US officials meet with SDC leader in Washington

The US Embassy in Syria said in a tweet that the US officials met with Ahmed “to reaffirm U.S. support for stability in northeast Syria, continued assistance in areas liberated from ISIS, and a political solution that includes all Syrians.”

Ahmed, in a seminar hosted by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, on Monday said she expects more support from the US administration and the US public due to the “threats, and the challenges we face in the region, because this region represents a very important project, and we believe that we are partners with the US.”