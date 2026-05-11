Türkiye Drafts New Law to Oversee PKK Disarmament and Reintegration Process

The proposed legislation would establish a state monitoring council tasked with supervising the PKK disarmament process and facilitating the return of former fighters to civilian life.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Türkiye is preparing a new draft law aimed at overseeing the disarmament process of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and regulating the reintegration of former fighters into civilian life, according to reports from Turkish domestic media.

The proposed legislation, titled the “Social Integration and National Harmony Law Proposal,” is designed to create a formal legal and institutional framework for monitoring the ongoing peace and disarmament process involving the PKK.

According to the reports, the Turkish government plans to establish a body named the “Social Integration Monitoring and Coordination Council,” which would include representatives from Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), as well as the ministries of interior, defense, justice, health, and several other state institutions.

The council’s primary responsibility would be to supervise the implementation of the disarmament process through both legal and field mechanisms, while also organizing procedures related to the return of former armed members to normal civilian life.

The body would additionally be tasked with coordinating between state institutions and submitting continuous reports to the Turkish parliament regarding the progress of the process, ensuring that all measures are implemented under direct monitoring and according to established standards.

Peace process remains central topic in Ankara

The development comes shortly after Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul on May 9, where both sides stressed the importance of continuing efforts related to the PKK peace process and disarmament initiative.

According to statements released following the meeting at Dolmabahçe Palace, Prime Minister Barzani reiterated his support for the continuation of the process and emphasized the importance of ensuring its success and completion.

The talks, which included senior Turkish officials responsible for foreign affairs, defense, energy, and intelligence, also focused on strengthening relations between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region, regional stability, and ongoing political developments in Iraq.

Both sides additionally stressed the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue and peaceful means, while reaffirming the strategic partnership between Erbil and Ankara across political, economic, security, and energy sectors.