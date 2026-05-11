Trump Says Iran Ceasefire on ‘Life Support,’ Considers Renewing Hormuz Escorts

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump described the truce as extremely weak following Iran’s rejection of Washington’s latest demands over the weekend.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the fragile ceasefire with Iran is now on “life support” as tensions continue to rise over Tehran’s nuclear program and maritime security in the Gulf region.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump described the truce as extremely weak following Iran’s rejection of Washington’s latest demands over the weekend.

“I would say it’s one of the weakest right now, it’s on life support,” Trump said. “I would say the ceasefire is on massive life support.”

The remarks come amid growing domestic pressure over the economic impact of the conflict, particularly concerns related to global oil markets and shipping routes.

Separately, Trump told Fox News that his administration is considering restarting U.S. naval escorts for oil tankers and commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important waterways for energy exports.

The escort initiative, known as “Operation Freedom,” was first launched on May 6 but was abandoned less than two days later.

According to Trump, the United States had presented Iran with a set of conditions aimed at reducing tensions, most of them focused on limiting Tehran’s ability to expand its nuclear program.

However, Iran responded over the weekend with counter-proposals that Trump dismissed as “garbage.”

Despite the diplomatic deadlock, Trump insisted Washington would continue to pursue its objectives.

“We’re going to have a complete victory,” he said, adding that Iran believes he may eventually “get tired” or face political pressure to step back.

“But there’s no pressure,” Trump stated.

When asked whether negotiations with Iran were still possible, Trump said the Iranian leadership was divided between “moderates” and what he called “lunatics.”

“The lunatics want to fight till the end,” he said. “You know, it’ll be a very quick fight.”