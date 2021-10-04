Iran again warns opposition groups based in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry renewed its warning against Kurdish opposition groups based in the Kurdistan Region on Monday.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh "warned that Erbil and Baghdad must know that Iran's strategic patience has a limit and this path couldn't continue anymore," the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The official added that Tehran cannot "sit and watch" as what the Iranian government considers "terrorist groups" establish bases on Iraqi soil and "train forces to attack Iran."

This "contradicts international law and Erbil and Baghdad must undertake their legal responsibilities," Khatibzadeh reportedly added.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that cross-border military attacks against Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in the Kurdistan Region will continue and may even expand.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has consistently stressed that it opposes any armed group using any part of its territory as a base to attack any of its neighbors.