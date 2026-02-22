Türkiye’s Defense Chief Urges PKK Disarmament to Ensure Success of Peace Process

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said Türkiye has delivered significant blows to terrorism and that the PKK must surrender weapons to ensure the success of the national peace process.

7 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said on Saturday that terrorism in Türkiye is approaching extinction, citing sustained military operations and a reinforced peace process with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Güler made the remarks during an Iftar dinner at the 17th Commando Command in Bayburt Province, attended by soldiers, commando forces, and the families of fallen service members.

“In recent years, our army has confronted terrorism with its utmost strength, and terrorism is now on the verge of extinction,” Güler said. He emphasized that the government and military have delivered significant blows to the PKK through a series of operations, honoring the sacrifices of soldiers killed in action.

“We will never forget the heroism of our fallen soldiers. Through successful operations in recent years, our army has dealt massive blows to the terrorist organization with its full strength and brought terrorism to the verge of extinction,” he added.

Güler addressed the broader peace process, stating that no compromises have been made that could undermine national unity, security, or social cohesion. “No step has been taken, nor will be taken, that harms the unity, brotherhood, and security of our nation,” he said.

He framed counterterrorism as both a security imperative and a historical responsibility, highlighting the importance of national solidarity and social cohesion.

“Uprooting terrorism is not just related to security; it is a historical responsibility. In this situation, showing a solid will to strengthen solidarity, social brotherhood, national integrity, and unity is more important than ever,” he said.

The minister stressed that the effectiveness of the peace process depends on PKK members surrendering weapons and adhering to agreements made with the government.

“The success of the peace process in Türkiye depends on the PKK surrendering its weapons as soon as possible and adhering to its promises,” Güler said. He emphasized that the government’s position is clear and that no ambiguity remains: support for peace will continue, but precautionary measures will be maintained to address any potential developments.

The Iftar dinner was also an occasion to honor the families of soldiers who have died in combat operations against terrorism. Güler underscored that the nation’s strength relies on unity and togetherness. “A strong society can only persist through unity and togetherness,” he said.

The minister’s comments followed concrete developments under Türkiye’s new peace framework.

In July 2025, a group of 30 PKK members ceremonially destroyed their weapons in front of the Jasana Cave in the Surdash area of Sulaimani Province, signaling willingness to participate in disarmament and a broader reconciliation process. This action was presented as a gesture in support of peace and compliance with government initiatives.

Güler framed these developments as evidence of the government’s commitment to a dual strategy of maintaining national security while advancing reconciliation with PKK members willing to participate in the peace process. He reiterated that while Türkiye seeks resolution and disarmament, the government remains prepared to confront any potential resurgence of terrorist activity.

The defense minister’s statements come amid a period of ongoing security operations against the PKK, including targeted military actions in southeastern Türkiye and cross-border regions, as well as domestic measures to reinforce social cohesion and national unity.

He highlighted that the military and government remain vigilant to ensure the continued suppression of terrorism while supporting the reintegration of former PKK members willing to comply with disarmament agreements.

The ceremony in Bayburt Province, attended by military personnel and family members, served both as a symbolic reinforcement of national resilience and as recognition of the human cost of counterterrorism operations. Güler repeatedly emphasized that both operational success and the solidarity of Turkish society are necessary for sustained peace.