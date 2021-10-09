Turkey might release Kurdish leader Demirtas on November 3

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Turkish government has said that Kurdish opposition politician Selahattin Demirtas might be released on probation on November 3, the independent news website Bianet reported on Saturday.

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe had given time to Turkey until September 30 to submit an action plan regarding a European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) ruling in favor of Selahattin Demirtas's release.

On Friday, Turkey released an action plan that indicated the Turkish court might release Demirtas on probation on November 3. However, if this does not happen, Demirtas will be in prison until January 3, 2023, when he completes his sentence.

Either case comes short of the expectations of the Committee of Ministers, which last month called for the immediate release of Demirtas and jailed human rights defender Osman Kavala.

Former People's Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Demirtas remains jailed despite two European Court of Human Rights rulings calling for his immediate release.

On Wednesday, the Turkish state media monitoring agency Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) launched an investigation into comments made by Basak Demirtas on her husband's prison conditions during an interview with the Turkish Fox channel.