Coalition-backed SDF arrest ISIS suspect in Syria's Deir al-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Monday that it had arrested one suspect with alleged links to ISIS in the Deir al-Zor countryside, with support from the US-led coalition.

An individual of a terrorist cell has been arrested, he was active in funding the cells, delivering weapons, making explosive bombs Products and planning for attacks, the operation took place in #Deir_Ezzor countryside with support by #Int_Coaition . pic.twitter.com/08XVScYIiH — Coordination & Military Ops Center - SDF (@cmoc_sdf) October 11, 2021

The SDF's Coordination and Military Operations Center, in a tweet, said that an individual belonging to a terrorist cell “has been arrested, he was active in funding the cells, delivering weapons, making explosive bombs products and planning for attacks.”

Also on Oct. 6, the SDF Coordination and Military Operations Center reported that two ISIS suspects responsible for manufacturing car bombs were arrested in Deir al-Zor.

Although the SDF and the coalition announced the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in March 2019, sleeper cell attacks continue in what appears to be a deliberate campaign to destabilize northeastern parts of the country, particularly the cities, towns, and rural tracts of land previously under the extremist group’s control.

However, most of ISIS's activities take place in the Deir al-Zor province.

The SDF specified in an tweet on Sept. 26 that ISIS launched 20 attacks in August, killing 15 civilians and security personnel. Moreover, in the notorious al-Hol camp in the Hasakah province, ISIS-affiliated assailants killed 11 people and wounded four others in August.

Over the same period, 83 ISIS suspects were arrested with the support of the coalition.