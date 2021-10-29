Kurdistan capital hosts conference on water management, pollution

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials, environmental groups, and academics came together Friday morning in Erbil to discuss the current state of water resources in Iraq and the autonomous Kurdish region and challenges caused by pollution.

Along with the German Consul-General to Erbil, the KRG Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources, Begard Talabani, the head of Environment Board, Abdul Rahman Sidiq, attended and delivered remarks at the event.

Panels will be held to discuss the threats of climate change on Iraq’s vital water resources, namely the Euphrates and Tigris Rivers, Ramy Siryani, one of the event’s coordinators, told Kurdistan 24 on Friday.

The one-day conference dubbed Water for Future is part of projects run by “Clean Tigris” to work on improving water conditions and combating its pollution. The program was launched in early 2020 and is expected to end in December 2021.

In cooperation with German elbarlament-cultures of democracy and funded by the ifa (Institut für Auslandsbeziehungen) programme “zivik” with funds from the German Federal Foreign Office.

The effects of climate change, record low rainfall, and upstream dams restricting water flow have all combined to dwindle water levels in the region to less than 25 percent of its capacity in years prior, Minister Talabani said in her speech.

Besides discussions on the water situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the program also includes an art exhibition and a music event at the Erbil Citadel to raise awareness about protecting Kurdistan’s precious water sources.