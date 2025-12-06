Canada Removes Syria from Terrorism Support List

Canada removed Syria from its state terrorism supporters list and delisted Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a shift welcomed by Damascus as it aligns with similar US and UK steps amid a landmark UN Security Council visit.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant diplomatic shift with regional reverberations, Canada has removed Syria from its list of “state supporters of terrorism” and simultaneously reversed the designation of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as a terrorist entity—steps welcomed by Damascus as the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The announcement comes as all fifteen member states of the United Nations Security Council arrived in Syria on Thursday for an unprecedented official visit—the Council’s first-ever trip to the country, and its first to the Middle East in six years—placing Syria at the center of intensifying international engagement nearly one year after the overthrow of former president Bashar al-Assad.

In a formal statement, Canada’s Foreign Ministry declared that “the name of Syria has been removed from the list of countries supporting terrorism,” emphasizing that the decision aligns with moves by key allies, including the United States and the United Kingdom. Ottawa stressed the shift was made “in harmony with the steps of our partners” and reflective of the Syrian government’s efforts to “restore stability and recovery inside the country.”

Damascus responded swiftly, welcoming the Canadian decision as a “positive and realistic reassessment” that acknowledges the “harmful impact of sanctions on the lives of Syrians and on the essential sectors of the state.”

The Syrian Foreign Ministry added that the move represents “an important moment toward strengthening Syrian–Canadian relations and opening a new phase of partnership,” reaffirming Syria’s readiness to work with all international partners in efforts to rebuild the economy, restore services, and reinforce regional stability.

Earlier this year, the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom lifted significant economic measures imposed on Syria and removed the name of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa from terrorism lists—a step that marked a notable shift in Western policy following the country’s political transition.

Canada initially placed Syria on its terrorism-support list in 2012, after the Assad government violently repressed protests and propelled the country into a prolonged civil war. Ottawa had also sanctioned 56 Syrian officials, including members of the former ruling family, and imposed harsh restrictions on Hayat Tahrir al-Sham due to its links with al-Qaeda.

Yesterday, a full delegation from the UN Security Council crossed into Syria through the Jdeidet Yabous border point with Lebanon, marking the first visit of its kind in the Council’s history.

Syria’s state news agency SANA reported that the representatives of all fifteen member states proceeded directly to the devastated district of Jobar on the outskirts of Damascus, where they examined the scale of destruction left by years of war.

Syria’s reaction to Canada’s shift reflects a broader moment of international re-engagement. Damascus emphasized that it is prepared to “work with all international partners” to reinforce regional stability, rebuild vital economic sectors, and restore humanitarian and security conditions.

The convergence of Canada’s policy reversal with the UN’s unprecedented diplomatic mission underscores a wider recalibration in Western and international approaches to Syria following its political transition and the fall of Assad last December.