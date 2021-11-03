alexa script
PM Barzani inaugurates new agricultural fair in Erbil

Halgurd Sherwani
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani cutting ribbon at agricultural fair in Erbil, Nov. 3, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurated a new agricultural fair jointly organized by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi central government on Wednesday in Erbil.

Before delivering his remarks at the event, the prime minister visited pavilions exhibiting various agricultural products, including fruits, vegetables, poultry, and honey.

A Kurdish farmer stands at pavilion showcasing locally-produced pomegranates from the Badinan region, Nov. 3, 2021. (Photo: Hero Mawludi/Kurdistan24)
The fair was organized by the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources and the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture. 

Arab and Kurdish farmers attended the fair. Prime Minister Barzani said the expo will help develop ties between them. 

A Kurdish farmer displays locally produced honey at the agricultural fair, Nov. 3, 2021. (Photo: Hero Mawludi/Kurdistan24)
“This partnership will be a great beginning for the agricultural sector across Iraq,” he said.

Barzani said he had worked with federal authorities to ensure that the Kurdistan Region’s agricultural products reach the Iraqi market.

Outdoor and house plants showcased at the Erbil agricultural fair, Nov. 3, 2021. (Photo: Hero Mawludi/Kurdistan24)
“We have also tried to find an outside market for our local products,” Barzani said, adding that he had brought up the subject with international partners.

The prime minister reiterated the KRG’s support for such initiatives.

Locally produced eggs on display at the Erbil agricultural fair, Nov. 3, 2021. (Photo: Hero Mawludi/Kurdistan24)
An estimated 60 companies from both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq are participating in the Erbil fair, which will continue until Saturday.  

