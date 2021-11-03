PM Barzani inaugurates new agricultural fair in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurated a new agricultural fair jointly organized by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi central government on Wednesday in Erbil.

Before delivering his remarks at the event, the prime minister visited pavilions exhibiting various agricultural products, including fruits, vegetables, poultry, and honey.

The fair was organized by the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources and the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture.

Arab and Kurdish farmers attended the fair. Prime Minister Barzani said the expo will help develop ties between them.

“This partnership will be a great beginning for the agricultural sector across Iraq,” he said.

Barzani said he had worked with federal authorities to ensure that the Kurdistan Region’s agricultural products reach the Iraqi market.

“We have also tried to find an outside market for our local products,” Barzani said, adding that he had brought up the subject with international partners.

The prime minister reiterated the KRG’s support for such initiatives.

An estimated 60 companies from both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq are participating in the Erbil fair, which will continue until Saturday.