Two rockets target Turkish military base in Iraq’s Nineveh province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two rockets struck the Turkish Zlikan military base in Iraq's Nineveh province Sunday evening, a security source told Kurdistan 24.

There were no immediate details regarding the extent of the damage or casualties caused by the attack.

The source also said on condition of anonymity that the rocket launch-equipped vehicle used in the assault had been seized in the Zaytoun area east of the Nineveh city of Mosul.

Turkish forces are stationed in the Zlikan base, located in Bashiqa district in northeastern Nineveh province.

Turkey on several occasions has stated that its military presence in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region aims to combat the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).