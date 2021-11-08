Politics

Kurdistan PM, Iranian official discuss strengthening economic ties

The officials discussed enhancing cooperation between Erbil and Tehran on various issues, particularly regarding economic relations, trade, and investment opportunities.
author_image Mustafa Shilani
Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani (Right), with Mahdi Safari, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, Nov. 8, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani (Right), with Mahdi Safari, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, Nov. 8, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Iran Economy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari on Monday.

With Iranian Consul in Erbil Nasrollah Rashnoudi in attendance, the officials discussed enhancing cooperation between Erbil and Tehran on various issues, particularly regarding economic relations, trade, and investment opportunities, a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement said.

They also reviewed the latest developments in the region, Iraq-Kurdistan Region ties, and a range of other issues of common interest, the statement concluded.

Photo: KRG
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive