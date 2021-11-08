Kurdistan PM, Iranian official discuss strengthening economic ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari on Monday.

With Iranian Consul in Erbil Nasrollah Rashnoudi in attendance, the officials discussed enhancing cooperation between Erbil and Tehran on various issues, particularly regarding economic relations, trade, and investment opportunities, a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement said.

PM @Masrour_Barzani received @IRIMFA_EN’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari accompanied by @IRANinERBIL CG Nasrollah Rashnoodi. Discussing current political climate and boosting bilateral economic ties through increased trade and investment cooperation. pic.twitter.com/Ze09V9GW94 — Safeen Dizayee (@SafeenDizayee) November 8, 2021

They also reviewed the latest developments in the region, Iraq-Kurdistan Region ties, and a range of other issues of common interest, the statement concluded.