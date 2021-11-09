Duhok aerial tramway attracts tens of thousands of visitors monthly

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Located on top of Zawa mountain and overlooking Duhok, a new aerial tramway project connecting the city to the nearby Happy Park Duhok has become a attractive hub for tourists.

Happy Park Duhok is built on a land that is 350,000 meters squared on Mount Zawa and is run by UB Holding. Tens of thousands of tourists have visited the site since it was opened.

The Park has attracted "30,000 tourists on a monthly basis and we expect this number to rise to 60,000 next year," said Hawar Hamid, operations manager at UB Holding.

The cable car line, also called a telepherique locally, is 500 meters high and 2,300 meters long, taking tourists from the middle of Duhok city to the mountain park.

There are many services available at the park, open from 12 pm to 12 am, including a large restaurant. It has provided hundreds of direct job opportunities to Duhok youths.

From the near mountaintop green space, visitors can overlook parts of Duhok, with many describing it as "an incredible experience."

Hawar Hamid told Kurdistan24 that the cost of first stage of the project was 30 million USD, adding that in the second phase of the project, a hotel, a golf yard will be built.

The project was officially inaugurated in May 2021 by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, who has led efforts to improve Kurdistan Region's tourist sector.

"In the Kurdistan Regional Government plan, there are two objectives: one is reform and the other is to diversify Kurdistan's economy," the prime minister said at the inauguration ceremony in May.