Turkish Defense Minister Demands Kurdish Forces to Disarm, 'Including in Syria'

Türkiye’s Defense Minister Yasar Guler said PKK-linked groups must immediately disarm and cease activities, including in Syria, vowing no armed group will take root in the region as Ankara presses for regional security coordination.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Türkiye’s Defense Minister Yasar Guler has renewed Ankara’s hardline position on armed groups it designates as terrorist organizations, declaring that none will be allowed to establish a foothold in the region and calling for their immediate disarmament, including in Syria.

According to a statement shared on the Turkish Ministry of National Defense’s official social media account, Guler made the remarks while attending a “Medal Presentation and Award Ceremony for Successful Units and Personnel,” where he honored military personnel for their service.

Emphasizing the deterrent power of the Turkish army, Guler said its understanding of strength is reflected most clearly in the fight against armed groups, adding that the efforts of Turkish forces have brought that struggle to the brink of conclusion.

“Under the leadership of our President, the ‘Terror-Free Türkiye’ process has been launched,” Guler said. “We sincerely want this process to succeed. However, for this to happen, the PKK and all affiliated groups must immediately cease all terrorist activities in all areas where they are present, including Syria, within the scope of a dissolution decision, and must unconditionally lay down their arms.”

He added: “I want to remind once again that we will not allow any terrorist organization, especially PKK/PYD/YPG/SDF, to take root in the region.”

Guler stressed that maintaining a strong, prepared army capable of fulfilling its duties under all circumstances is a fundamental responsibility for ensuring national security, public order, and the continuity of the state.

He said the Ministry of National Defense and the Turkish Armed Forces will continue working “with determination and resolve” toward the goals of the “Century of Türkiye,” paying tribute to historical leaders and commanders from Mete Han to Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Guler’s remarks align with earlier statements in which he called for the implementation of the March 10 agreement signed between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syria’s new government. He previously said that Ankara’s relations with the new authorities in Syria and Iraq have contributed to a shared understanding of regional security, emphasizing that lasting stability depends on enforcing that agreement.

The March 10 deal outlines steps to integrate SDF-controlled areas into the Syrian state framework, including provisions on security coordination, the return of state institutions to northeastern Syria, and guarantees for local communities. Türkiye has repeatedly voiced support for implementing the agreement, viewing it as a pathway to reducing armed activity near its borders, while warning that delays could undermine broader stabilization efforts.

In a related development, on Tuesday, the Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Paris on the sidelines of a visit to France, where they discussed regional and international developments and ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the two countries. No further details were released.

As Ankara reiterates its red lines on armed groups and underscores the need for regional agreements to be enforced, Türkiye’s security posture continues to shape its diplomatic engagement with neighboring governments and its approach to stability across the region.