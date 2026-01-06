Erbil Launches Comprehensive Documentation Drive to Preserve Historic Neighborhoods and Heritage Sites

Nader Babakr, Director of Antiquities in Erbil, told Kurdistan24 on Tuesday that a private company in the Kurdistan Region would lead the documentation process, focusing primarily on domestic heritage projects.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Authorities in Erbil have announced a new initiative to comprehensively document the city’s historic neighborhoods, ancient houses, and centuries-old religious and educational sites, as part of broader efforts to preserve the Kurdistan Region’s cultural heritage.

Nader Babakr, Director of Antiquities in Erbil, told Kurdistan24 on Tuesday that a private company in the Kurdistan Region would lead the documentation process, focusing primarily on domestic heritage projects. The initiative will cover Erbil’s old neighborhoods and houses, as well as historic mosques, schools, baths, and ancient monuments across the city.

According to Babakr, the first phase of the project will involve creating a detailed inventory of all heritage sites. This will be followed by geometric and structural assessments, with comprehensive information and historical details compiled and documented in book form.

“A specialized committee will be formed to oversee the process,” Babakr said, adding that follow-up meetings will be held after data collection to determine the most appropriate mechanism for preservation and future restoration efforts.

Erbil is home to more than 2,000 ancient houses, some of which date back over 200 years. Beyond residential buildings, the city contains numerous historic neighborhoods, mosques, bathhouses, and schools that reflect different periods of Erbil’s long and layered history.

At the heart of the city, the Erbil Citadel — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — includes three historic neighborhoods, among them the Sara neighborhood on the eastern side of the citadel. Many of the citadel’s houses once belonged to prominent Erbil families such as Khanaqa, Tajil, Saidawa, and Tayrawa, and are considered among the oldest surviving structures in the city.

Erbil also hosts several mosques that date back centuries, including the Qalat Mosque, the Great Mosque of Erbil, the Mulla Effendi Mosque, the Sheikh Choli Mosque, and the Khanaqa Mosque, underscoring the city’s religious and architectural heritage.

Officials say the documentation initiative is expected to provide a critical foundation for conservation planning, restoration projects, and cultural tourism development, helping safeguard Erbil’s historic identity for future generations.