US, Syria, and Israel Issue Joint Statement Outlining Outcomes of Paris Negotiations

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United States, Syria, and Israel issued a rare joint statement late Tuesday, shedding light on the results of Syrian-Israeli negotiations held in Paris under US auspices, signaling a new phase of structured coordination between the long-time adversaries.

According to the statement released by the US Department of State, senior Israeli and Syrian officials met in Paris with American sponsorship, describing the discussions as productive and centered on respect for Syria’s sovereignty and stability, Israel’s security, and mutual prosperity for both sides.

The joint statement announced that Israel and Syria had reached a set of understandings, most notably agreeing to establish a “joint fusion mechanism,” described as a dedicated communication cell. The mechanism is intended to facilitate immediate and ongoing coordination between the two sides on intelligence sharing, military de-escalation, diplomatic engagement, and commercial opportunities, all under the supervision of the United States.

“The Sides reaffirm their commitment to strive toward achieving lasting security and stability arrangements for both countries,” the statement said. It added that the coordination mechanism would also serve as a platform to address disputes promptly and prevent misunderstandings.

The statement credited President Donald J. Trump’s leadership in the Middle East with enabling the talks and emphasized Washington’s continued role in supporting the implementation of the agreed understandings. “When sovereign nations cooperate in a respectful and productive way, prosperity will be unleashed,” the statement read, concluding that the agreement reflects the determination of both sides to “turn a new page in their relations for the benefit of future generations.”

The joint statement follows reports published Monday by Syria’s state news agency SANA, which said a Syrian delegation led by Foreign Minister Asaad Shaibani had taken part in a new round of negotiations with Israel, marking the first such talks in several months.

Quoting a government source, SANA reported that the negotiations were coordinated and mediated by the United States and focused on reaching what it described as a “balanced security agreement” between the two sides. Two diplomatic sources cited by AFP said the US-sponsored talks were being held in Paris.

According to SANA, the discussions centered on reactivating the 1974 disengagement agreement and securing the withdrawal of Israeli forces to positions held before the overthrow of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

Following Assad’s ousting, Israel deployed troops into the UN-patrolled buffer zone that has separated Israeli and Syrian forces on the Golan Heights for decades. Israel has also carried out repeated incursions deeper into Syrian territory and conducted airstrikes, while insisting on the establishment of a demilitarized zone in southern Syria.

The United States has been pressing both sides to reach an agreement aimed at halting hostilities between the two countries, which have technically been at war since 1948. A government source told SANA that the resumption of negotiations confirmed Syria’s “firm commitment to restoring its non-negotiable national rights,” adding that Syrian intelligence chief Hussein al-Salama was part of the delegation.

Direct negotiations between Syria and Israel began after Assad was toppled by an Islamist-led coalition. Officials have met several times since then, most recently in September, though talks stalled over Israel’s demand for a demilitarized zone in southern Syria. Last month, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa warned that such a demand would threaten Syria’s security and urged Israel to adhere to the 1974 disengagement agreement.

With the announcement of a joint coordination mechanism under US supervision, the Paris talks mark a significant procedural development in Syrian-Israeli engagement, even as core security disputes and territorial issues remain unresolved.