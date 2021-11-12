Politics

Iraqi judiciary says no proof of fraud in national election

author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraq held parliamentary elections on Oct. 10, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Iraq held parliamentary elections on Oct. 10, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Iraq Election 2021 Baghdad Iraq PMF Iran

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) - The head of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, Faeq Zaidan, announced on Thursday that claims of fraud in last month's national parliamentary vote have so far proven to be unfounded.

"Until now, electoral fraud has not been proven with legal evidence," he told the Iraqi News Agency.

Zaidan did, however, add that "the investigation into the killers of demonstrators in the vicinity of the Green Zone last Friday continues, pending the completion of the work of the investigative committee formed by the prime minister to present it to the judicial authority."

Iraqi leaders called for restraint late last Friday after violent clashes broke out as supporters of Iran-aligned militias of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) attempted to storm Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone as part of protests following the loss of parliament seats by political parties affiliated to the armed groups. 

Read More: Iraqi security forces, supporters of Iran-backed militias clash in central Baghdad

Later in the evening, new confrontations erupted close to the Green Zone, where police fired into the air to disperse PMF supporters. 

Related Articles
Kurdistan

Iraqi prime minister, KDP stress need to form post-election government based on rule of law
  2021/11/09 21:36
Iraq

Iraqi electoral commission disputes claims of improper recounting procedures, voter fraud
  2021/11/09 19:11
Iraq

Kurdish lawmaker says KDP delegation now in Baghdad won't be negotiating
  2021/11/06 15:21
See More
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive