PM Barzani meets with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Manama

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – During the second day of this year's Manama Dialogue security conference held in the Bahraini capital, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to speak primarily about security issues.

“The US Secretary of Defense noted with great respect and appreciation the influential role and important position of President Masoud Barzani in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq,” according to a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement.

It continued by explaining that General Austin, who formerly commanded US forces in Iraq, described the Kurdistan Region during the discussion as “an important ally and partner of the United States in the region” and “renewed America's commitment” to Peshmerga forces in the continued fight against ISIS militants in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Barzani thanked America for its ongoing support, stressing the importance of solving outstanding problems between Baghdad and Erbil, especially the need for security coordination between Peshmerga and Iraqi forces in territories disputed by the two.

Barzani and Austin also discussed the Strategic Dialogue between America and Iraq and the importance of implementing the Sinjar (Shingal) Agreement, reached by the federal and regional governments over a year ago to restore security and governance to the disputed district where competing armed groups remain active.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday before embarking on his journey to the conference, Austin affirmed Washington’s ongoing commitment to countering threats from Iran.

“It’s not lost on me that this trip comes at a time when Iran is stoking tensions and undermining stability in the region,” he said, adding, “We remain deeply committed to preventing Iran from gaining nuclear weapons,” and “no problem in the Middle East gets easier to solve with a nuclear armed Iran.”