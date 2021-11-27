Kurdistan wants to become 'important commercial center': PM tells UK official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday received the President of the Iraq-Britain Business Council (IBBC), Baroness Emma Nicholson.

Baroness Nicholson presented the Kurdish premier with an overview of the IBBC's works, including its activities in the recent Dubai conference, which focused on promoting investment and trade between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Britain.

From his end, Prime Minister Barzani highlighted the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) ongoing reform efforts and initiatives to diversify its economy and sources of revenue.

"Our goal is for the Kurdistan Region to become an important commercial center in the region," the prime minister told the IBBC head, a statement from his office said.

Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne is the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy for the Federal Republic of Iraq and President of the IBBC. She is also the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan.