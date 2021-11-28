UNAMI Chief praises 'pioneering role' of female politicians in Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The pioneering role of Kurdistan Region's female politicians have "long led" Iraq's quality and quantity of female political participation, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI), said in Erbil on Sunday.

The remarks of the UN representative in Iraq came during her participation at Gender Equality & Women's Empowerment Strategies: The Case of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq conference organized by the University of Kurdistan-Hewler (UKH) in Erbil, Duhok University, Salahaddin University - Erbil, and the University of Sulaimani.

"Speaking in the Kurdistan Region today, I would (of course) be remiss not to point out the pioneering role played by female politicians in this region, which has long led the country in terms of the quantity and quality of female political representation," Hennis-Plasschaert said.

She also praised increasing female political participation in Iraq, particularly during the electoral process.

The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Speaker of Parliament Rewaz Fayaq also took part in the event.

The conference is part of the international 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Marking the day, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday reiterated his government's commitment to the protection and empowerment of women.

"I hope the Kurdistan Region would be a bright example of protecting human rights generally and the elimination of all kinds of violence, particularly GVB," the prime minister added.

