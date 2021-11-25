KRG remains committed to the protection and empowerment of women: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has reiterated his government’s position on protecting women’s rights and empowering women in the public sphere in light of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Canadian, UN, and local government officials attended an event atop Erbil’s citadel on Wednesday, marking the international day and the launch of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) campaigns.

The KRG is committed to “protecting and defending women’s rights and empowering their positions in the society and government,” Barzani wrote in a statement on Thursday.

The government is working to provide a “suitable environment”, in which women can feel protected and thrive, the prime minister added.

Barzani called on all sides to assist the KRG in advancing the culture of forgiveness and social awareness, as combating violence and “inappropriate social phenomena” requires a collective effort.

“I hope the Kurdistan Region would be a bright example of protecting human rights generally and the elimination of all kinds of violence, particularly GVB,” the prime minister added.

In February, Barzani visited the General Directorate for Combatting Violence Against Women (GDCVAW) in Erbil and talked about his administration’s zero-tolerance policy on all forms of gender-based violence.

