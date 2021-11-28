Security

France offers condolences to families of victims of ISIS attack

"The fight against ISIS is also our fight, and we are committed to continue to fight alongside the Peshmerga forces, the Iraqi Security Forces and our partners in the coalition."
author_image Mustafa Shilani
The aftermath of an ISIS attack in Diyala province's town of Kolajo that killed five Peshmerga fighters, Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Kurdistan France ISIS Disputed Territories

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The French Consulate General in Erbil extended its condolences to the families of the Peshmerga fighters "martyred" in an ISIS attack near the disputed town of Kolajo late Saturday.

The French mission extends "its condolences to the families of the five Peshmerga fighters who were martyred last night fighting ISIS," a statement said, adding that "the consulate also extends its sympathy towards their injured friends."

The consulate stressed that "the fight against ISIS is also our fight, and we are committed to continue to fight alongside the Peshmerga forces, the Iraqi Security Forces and our partners in the coalition."

Senior officials in the Kurdistan Region have repeatedly warned that ISIS has already begun to regroup and have urged Baghdad to increase coordination with Peshmerga to track down remnants of the terrorist organization.

