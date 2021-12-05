New Finnish envoy to Iraq discusses ‘positive role’ of Kurdish diaspora with PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the newly appointed Ambassador of Finland to Iraq in Erbil on Sunday.

In their meeting, the new Finnish envoy shed light on the “positive role” of the Kurdish diaspora in the Scandinavian country.

Prime Minister Barzani and Ambassador Matti Lassila also discussed bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and Finland, the fight against ISIS and support for Peshmerga forces as well as trade and investment ties between the two nations, according to a statement from the Kurdish prime minister’s office.

Barzani thanked Finland for its help supporting and training the Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS, the release added.

The prime minister underscored the importance of continued support from the international community in light of ongoing ISIS threats from the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad.

The Finnish envoy expressed his country’s desire to further develop ties with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, according to the statement.

Before assuming his ambassadorship in September, Lassila was Senior Adviser at the Unit for General EU Affairs and Coordination, working on climate and energy.