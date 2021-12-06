Danish lawmakers, former FMs call for release of Kurdish leader Demirtaş

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a joint statement published in Danish daily newspaper Information, 31 Danish lawmakers from eight different parties and three former Danish foreign ministers on Monday called for the immediate release of Kurdish opposition politician Selahattin Demirtas from a Turkish jail.

Demirtas, the former co-chair of the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP), remains jailed by Turkish authorities despite two European Court of Human Rights rulings calling for his immediate release.



31 members of the Danish Parliament from 8 different parties and three former Danish Ministers of Foreign Affairs call for the immidiate release of Selahattin Demirtas in todays edition of @informeren. Turkey must respect the decision of the Human Rights Court. #freedemirtas pic.twitter.com/3g9R4AIsKo — Nikolaj Villumsen (@nvillumsen) December 6, 2021

"We have a clear judgment from the European Court of Human Rights that Erdogan refuses to follow," said Nikolaj Villumsen, an EU lawmaker representing The Red-Green Alliance from Denmark.

"This is totally unacceptable and European countries should take action in order to force Turkey to live up to its obligations."



"The fact that members from such a broad part of the Danish Parliament and even former ministers of foreign affairs stand together in this call for action shows the strength of the campaign to free Selahattin Demirtas," he concluded.

