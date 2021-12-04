Council of Europe again calls for release of Kurdish leader Demirtas

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers has called on Turkey to release Kurdish opposition politician Selahattin Demirtas on Friday.

Former People's Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Demirtas remains jailed despite two European Court of Human Rights rulings calling for his immediate release.

"The Court found that the applicant's detention had pursued the ulterior purpose of stifling pluralism and limiting freedom of political debate, which was at the very core of a democratic society," a Council of Europe press release said.

The Council's Committee of Ministers also called on Turkey to release Demirtas and human rights defender Osman Kavala back in September.

In response, Turkey released an action plan that indicated the Turkish court might release Demirtas on probation on Nov. 3. However, Demirtas could now remain in prison until at least Jan. 3, 2023, when his sentence is complete.

At the latest meeting to discuss the implementation of the European Court of Human Rights judgments, the Council of Europe Committee adopted an Interim Resolution expressing its profound concern over the continued imprisonment of Demirtas. The opposition leader has been imprisoned since Nov. 2016.

The Committee expressed its hope that Turkey's Constitutional Court will conclude its examination of Demirtas' case as fast as possible and "urged the authorities to assure the immediate release of Mr Demirtaş (Demirtas)."

The Committee decided to discuss the Demirtas case again at its March 2022 meeting.