Ancient 'Gilgamesh' tablet to be returned to Baghdad Tuesday

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's Ministry of Culture has said an ancient tablet on which part of the Epic of Gilgamesh is inscribed will arrive in Baghdad on Tuesday.

In a press conference in the federal capital, Minister Hassan Nazim highlighted the government's efforts to return ancient artifacts stolen from Iraq over the decades of conflict the country has been through.

He explained that the ministry is holding a small ceremony on Monday to formally welcome the return of the cuneiform-inscribed "Gilgamesh Dream Tablet." US officials at the State Department handed over the 6-by-5-inch artifact in late September.

The diplomatic efforts of the Baghdad government have led to the return of more than 17,500 artifacts in 2021, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Ahmed al-Sahaf, said in a statement.

The Epic of Gilgamesh, one of humanity's oldest literary works, narrates the story of a powerful Mesopotamia king on a quest for immortality.