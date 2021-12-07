Cooperation between Peshmerga and Iraqi Security Forces essential for combating ISIS: official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US Col. Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director of the US-led coalition's Military Advisor Group North, once again emphasized, in a tweet on Tuesday, that cooperation between the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) and the Kurdish Peshmerga is essential for combating ISIS.

Col. Burroughs added that the coordinated joint deployment of Iraqi and Peshmerga forces to the Lheban village in the disputed Kirkuk province on Monday is "a tremendous example of the cooperation necessary for enduring security."

The joint brigade of the Iraqi Army and the Kurdish Peshmerga forces were deployed on Monday to Liheban following repeated ISIS attacks that have killed civilians and Peshmerga.

Also, the official account of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the US-led coalition, tweeted on Tuesday that cooperation between the ISF and Peshmerga "partners is a clear message that terrorism is not acceptable in Iraq."

"As we shift to our #AdviseAssistEnable role, we remain committed to our enduring objective to #DefeatDaesh (defeat ISIS)," the account said.

Also, yesterday, the official account of the US-led coalition against ISIS said it continues to support its Iraqi military and Kurdish Peshmerga partners in their anti-ISIS operations.

"Strong cooperation is essential to successful operations," the coalition said.