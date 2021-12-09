Daughter of Peshmerga born three days after father killed by ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Nilan Mohammad was born a mere three days after her father, a Peshmerga named Nahro Naji, was killed in a recent ISIS attack on the Kurdistan Region.

Naji's widow delivered the baby girl on Thursday. Naji had been anticipating his daughter's imminent birth before his untimely death. He even chose the name Nilan.

Naji was killed in the ISIS attack in Qara Salim village in Kirkuk province along with three other Kurdish troops on Sunday.

The health of the newborn baby and her mother are "very good", a doctor told reporters.

The Erbil governorate covered the expenses of the medical procedure, the relatives of the deceased Peshmerga announced.

The relatives also thanked the government and the people of the Kurdistan Region for their sympathy and solidarity.

ISIS militants have recently ramped up their attacks against both civilians and security forces across Iraq, particularly in the north, where the disputed territories between Iraq's federal and regional governments are located.

Since Nov. 27, the militants have killed at least 23 people, including Peshmerga fighters and civilians of the Kurdistan Region.

In light of the increasing ISIS attacks, Iraqi and Kurdish forces have begun coordinated security operations against the group in the disputed territories to prevent it from continually exploiting the large security gaps that have existed in these areas since 2017.

