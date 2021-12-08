Peshmerga, Iraqi Army launch coordinated operation against ISIS in Garmiyan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Brigades of the Iraqi Army and the Kurdish Peshmerga launched an operation targeting ISIS militants in the Garmiyan area of the Kurdistan Region on Wednesday.

The aim of the Peshmerga operations, launched in Garmiyan’s Garmaser and Qaratapa sectors, is to “thwart ISIS threats and destroy their hideouts,” a statement from the Peshmerga ministry’s media department explained on Wednesday.

The two areas are located in Diyala province and are one of the disputed territories claimed by both Erbil and Baghdad.

US-led coalition and Iraqi air power supported the ground forces in their operation, said Yehia Rasool, the Iraqi prime minister's spokesperson for military affairs.

The operations will continue until all the areas are swept of militants, the ministry said.

The Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Erbil on Wednesday. They discussed strengthening the military cooperation between the Iraqi and Kurdish forces to combat the common ISIS threat.

A delegation from the Ministry of Peshmerga also visited Baghdad on Tuesday to discuss security coordination between Erbil and Baghdad.

ISIS militants have recently ramped up their attacks against both civilians and security forces across Iraq, particularly in the north, where the disputed territories between Iraq’s federal and regional governments are located.

Since Nov. 27, the militants have killed 23 people, including Peshmerga fighters and civilians of the Kurdistan Region.

A joint brigade of the Iraqi army and Kurdish Peshmerga was also deployed to the disputed village of Lheban northwest of Kirkuk on Monday following an ISIS attack there.

