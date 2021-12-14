British Council signs agreement with IDEL Institute in Sulaimani for IELTS tests on computer

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The British Council in Iraq announced the signing of a partnership agreement with the IDEL Institute in Sulaimani to make it an International English Language Test System (IELTS) Partner Test Point for candidates to sit their IELTS tests on a computer.

“We are delighted to be the first authorized center to deliver IELTS on Computer in Iraqi Kurdistan and we look forward to expanding this rewarding partnership in the years to come,” said General Director of IDEL Institute for Educational and Training Services Ali Rashid.

Rashid also said that the IDEL institute’s “cooperation with the British Council is built around a shared belief that the English language is a necessity for work and life in the 21st century”.

“Our premises are equipped with the latest facilities and up-to-date technology to suit the needs of each entity,” he added.

The British Council press release that announced this partnership agreement also said it “will provide Iraqis with greater access to IELTS exams and will increase convenience, mobility, and choice.”

“The new arrangement will also provide more flexibility on dates and results will be made available to takers of the test within 3–5 days,” it added.

“This is an important new development for our education work in Iraq,” said British Council Director in Iraq Jim Buttery. “Our IELTS partnership with the IDEL Institute offers Iraqis new levels of flexibility and choice in response to their English language assessment needs.”

“It will also provide a faster service whilst maintaining the high standards that Iraqis have come to expect from us,” he added.

The British Council and the IDEL Institute are also putting in place various COVID-19 health measures to assure the health and safety of test-takers.

IELTS is the most popular English language test for measuring the proficiency of English for non-native speakers who want to work or study in English-speaking countries. Over 11,000 organizations in 140 accept IELTS.

The British Council “is the UK’s international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities.”

“We work with more than 100 countries across the world in the fields of arts and culture, the English language, education and civil society,” its official website says.