Erbil enters state of high alert amid risk of new flashfloods

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Erbil provincial authorities on Monday declared a state of high alert as a new bout of heavy rainfall heightened the risk of more flashfloods.

The decision came during a meeting chaired by Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw and attended by other top provincial officials. Khoshnaw has reportedly ordered emergency response units and security forces to be on standby and municipal authorities to be ready to address the fallout from possible flashfloods.

Erbil meteorologists said on Monday that the province will witness new heavy rains that will become more intense overnight and continue until Thursday.

On Saturday, the Iraqi General Authority for Meteorology warned more flash floods in different parts of the country are possible due to ongoing low-pressure systems.

Heavy rainfall on Friday resulted in flashfloods that killed 12 people, including foreigners and a 10-month-old baby whose body has not yet been found. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) stated that according to initial official figures the flashflood caused over $13 million worth of damage to both public and private properties.

