Security

Erbil enters state of high alert amid risk of new flashfloods

Erbil province will reportedly witness bouts of rainfall that will grow more intense overnight and continue until Thursday.
author_image Mustafa Shilani
Local authorities estimated the material losses of last week's floods at $13 Million. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Local authorities estimated the material losses of last week's floods at $13 Million. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Erbil Flood

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Erbil provincial authorities on Monday declared a state of high alert as a new bout of heavy rainfall heightened the risk of more flashfloods.

The decision came during a meeting chaired by Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw and attended by other top provincial officials. Khoshnaw has reportedly ordered emergency response units and security forces to be on standby and municipal authorities to be ready to address the fallout from possible flashfloods.

Erbil meteorologists said on Monday that the province will witness new heavy rains that will become more intense overnight and continue until Thursday.

On Saturday, the Iraqi General Authority for Meteorology warned more flash floods in different parts of the country are possible due to ongoing low-pressure systems.

Read More: Iraqi weather authority warns more flash floods possible

Heavy rainfall on Friday resulted in flashfloods that killed 12 people, including foreigners and a 10-month-old baby whose body has not yet been found. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) stated that according to initial official figures the flashflood caused over $13 million worth of damage to both public and private properties.

Read More: Erbil suffers over $13 million in damage from deadly floods; Cancels New Year's celebrations

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive