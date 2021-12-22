WFP provides support to 235 flood-affected Syrian Kurds in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and its partner, World Vision International (WVI), provided 235 flood-affected Syrian refugee families in Erbil's Qushtapa camp with emergency ready-to-eat food assistance, the WFP announced in a press release.

Heavy rainfall on Friday resulted in flash floods that killed 12 people, including a 10-month-old baby whose body has not yet been found.

According to the WFP, the Qushtapa refugee camp was one of the heavily affected areas. However, there were no fatalities or injuries in the camp.

Approximately 1,400 Syrian refugees had their tents and homes severely damaged in the rainstorm.

The water level rose to half a meter in the damaged areas, ruining food stores, refrigerators, electric heaters, and other household items. Many families also discarded their clothes and carpets that were ruined by water damage.

"WFP is coordinating with the local Government of the Kurdistan region, other UN agencies, and humanitarian partners in the area to provide aid and support to camp residents affected by the natural disaster," the WFP said.

"Providing food to vulnerable people in times of emergency, is at the core of WFP's mandate and capacity," the press release quoted WFP Iraq's Deputy Country Director Asif Bhutto saying.

"This unfortunate event highlights the need to further build the capacities of the governments of Kurdistan Region and the Federal government of Iraq on emergency preparedness and response to ensure that relevant stakeholders are better equipped to deal with these events in the future," Bhutto said.

The WFP Iraq is scaling up its assistance to provide more support to vulnerable communities amidst the increasing dangers posed by climate change.

WFP also provides food and cash assistance to thousands of displaced Iraqis and Syrian refugees in Iraq.