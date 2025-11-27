PM Barzani Welcomes Scholar Rashad Miran after Landmark Pushkin Medal Award

Prime Minister Barzani praised Professor Miran’s academic achievements and described the award as a significant milestone for Kurdish scholarship.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday received prominent Kurdish sociologist Professor Rashad Miran, congratulating him on being awarded the prestigious Pushkin Medal, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Prime Minister Barzani praised Professor Miran’s academic achievements and described the award as a significant milestone for Kurdish scholarship. The Pushkin Medal—established in 1999—is one of Russia’s highest cultural honors, granted to individuals who have made notable contributions to the study and promotion of Russian culture, the arts, and the humanities. Professor Miran is the first Kurd to receive the medal.

Professor Miran expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for recognition and support, emphasizing the importance of strengthening cultural and educational exchange. During the award ceremony, he highlighted the long-standing academic and historical ties between Kurdistan and Russia, urging increased access to Russian-language resources to deepen cooperation.

Following the announcement, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw also congratulated Professor Miran, describing the honor as “a source of pride for all the Kurdish people.”