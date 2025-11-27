Turkish Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack on Khor Mor Gas Field

In a statement shared on social media platform X, ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli expressed Ankara’s “deep concern” over the incident, which occurred late Wednesday in the Chamchamal district of Sulaimani province.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region, warning that such assaults threaten stability and prosperity in Iraq.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli expressed Ankara’s “deep concern” over the incident, which occurred late Wednesday in the Chamchamal district of Sulaimani province.

“We are deeply concerned about the attack on the Khor Mor gas field last night, November 26, as it affects the stability and prosperity of neighboring Iraq,” Keceli said. “We strongly condemn acts that target civilian infrastructure.”

Keceli added that the Turkish Consulate General in Erbil has been in contact with authorities and assured Ankara that appropriate measures will be taken to safeguard the lives and security of Turkish citizens working at the site.

The Khor Mor gas field was attacked at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A joint statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity said the site was struck by a drone, while operator Dana Gas reported that it was hit by a missile.

Despite the discrepancy, both sides confirmed that the incident had caused no casualties. However, the strike resulted in an 80 percent drop in electricity production across the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the field’s critical role in supplying power to the area.

The Khor Mor gas field, operated by UAE-based Dana Gas, has been the target of repeated drone strikes in recent months, prompting widespread domestic and international condemnation. The latest incident comes amid ongoing calls from regional and international partners for stronger protective measures and accountability for those responsible.