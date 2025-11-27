U.S. Embassy Condemns Attack on Khor Mor Gas Field, Calls for Accountability

The Embassy said it “strongly condemns the terrorist attack against the Khor Mor gas field in Sulimaniyah,” describing it as the latest in a series of assaults by “malign actors” seeking to destabilize Iraq and target American investments in the Kurdistan Region.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States Embassy in Baghdad on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaimani, urging swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a statement, the Embassy said it “strongly condemns the terrorist attack against the Khor Mor gas field in Sulimaniyah,” describing it as the latest in a series of assaults by “malign actors” seeking to destabilize Iraq and target American investments in the Kurdistan Region.

The U.S. joined the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and other Iraqi partners in calling on the federal government to take immediate steps to hold those responsible accountable.

“We are prepared to lend support to efforts to protect this critical infrastructure,” the statement noted, emphasizing Washington’s commitment to safeguarding vital energy sites.

The Embassy also underscored the importance of Iraq asserting full sovereignty and ensuring that all weapons—including drones, missiles, and rockets—are brought under state control to prevent further attacks aimed at undermining the country’s stability.

The Khor Mor gas field was attacked at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A joint statement from the KRG’s Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity said the site was struck by a drone, while operator Dana Gas reported that it was hit by a missile.

Despite the discrepancy, both sides confirmed that the incident had caused no casualties. However, the strike resulted in an 80 percent drop in electricity production across the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the field’s critical role in supplying power to the area.

The Khor Mor gas field, operated by UAE-based Dana Gas, has been the target of repeated drone strikes in recent months, prompting widespread domestic and international condemnation. The latest incident comes amid ongoing calls from regional and international partners for stronger protective measures and accountability for those responsible.