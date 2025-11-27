Assyrians for Justice Condemns Attack on Khor Mor Gas Field, Urges Unified Response

In a statement, the organization said that armed groups “operating illegally and driven by hostile foreign agendas” targeted the vital energy facility on Nov. 26, disrupting a key source of power for homes and industries across the region.

41 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Assyrians for Justice on Thursday strongly condemned the recent drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field, calling it a “brazen and cowardly act of terrorism” that endangers civilians and threatens the stability of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

In a statement, the organization said that armed groups “operating illegally and driven by hostile foreign agendas” targeted the vital energy facility on Nov. 26, disrupting a key source of power for homes and industries across the region.

The group warned that such attacks would undermine “hard-fought stability and progress” and echo “the darkest chapters of our region’s history,” where extremism and foreign interference fueled division and destruction among diverse communities.

Assyrians for Justice expressed “unwavering solidarity” with the people of Kurdistan, the workers at Khor Mor, and all Iraqis affected by the assault. It urged the international community, the Iraqi federal government, and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to take swift action to identify those responsible, dismantle the networks behind the attack, and enhance protection of critical energy infrastructure.

“Justice demands accountability, and peace requires vigilance,” the statement said, emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts to prevent future incidents.

Sam Darmo, representing Assyrians for Justice, reaffirmed the group’s commitment to supporting the victims, their families, and ongoing recovery efforts. He added that the incident should serve as a reminder that “strength lies in unity, not division.”

“Together, we will rebuild, resist, and rise,” the statement concluded.

Recently, France and the United Kingdom issued strong condemnations of the attack on the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region, warning that the assaults on vital energy infrastructure undermine Iraq’s stability and endanger the safety of its people.

Also, the United States strongly condemned the attack on the Khor Mor gas field, calling on the Iraqi government to identify and prosecute those responsible, according to a statement from Mark Savaya, the US Envoy to Iraq.

Previously, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a phone call from Joshua Harris, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, who strongly condemned the attack on the Khor Mor gas field and reaffirmed Washington’s support for the Kurdistan Region.

The Khor Mor gas field, operated by UAE-based Dana Gas, has been the target of repeated drone strikes in recent months, prompting widespread domestic and international condemnation. The latest incident comes amid ongoing calls from regional and international partners for stronger protective measures and accountability for those responsible.