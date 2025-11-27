EU Condemns Drone Attack on Khor Mor Gas Field, Voices Support for Kurdistan Region

“We condemn this attack against civilian energy infrastructure, which affects citizens across the country,” the statement read.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The European Union on Thursday expressed deep concern over the drone attack that struck the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region a day earlier, condemning the assault as a dangerous act targeting civilian energy infrastructure.

In a statement, the EU said the attack impacts citizens across Iraq by undermining a crucial source of energy supply. It reaffirmed its strong opposition to any actions that threaten stability or disrupt vital economic facilities.

“We condemn this attack against civilian energy infrastructure, which affects citizens across the country,” the statement read. “We reiterate our commitment to continue to cooperate closely with the Iraqi federal government and the KRG towards security, stability and reforms to the benefit of Iraq and the region.”

Recently, France and the United Kingdom issued strong condemnations of the attack on the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region, warning that the assaults on vital energy infrastructure undermine Iraq’s stability and endanger the safety of its people.

Also, The United States strongly condemned the attack on the Khor Mor gas field, calling on the Iraqi government to identify and prosecute those responsible, according to a statement from Mark Savaya, the US Envoy to Iraq.

Previously, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a phone call from Joshua Harris, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, who strongly condemned the attack on the Khor Mor gas field and reaffirmed Washington’s support for the Kurdistan Region.

The Khor Mor gas field, operated by UAE-based Dana Gas, has been the target of repeated drone strikes in recent months, prompting widespread domestic and international condemnation. The latest incident comes amid ongoing calls from regional and international partners for stronger protective measures and accountability for those responsible.