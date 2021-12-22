Politics

Shiite Coordination Framework delegation arrives in Erbil for government formation talks 

A delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and local authorities welcomed the officials. 
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Hoshyar Zebari, a high-level KDP official, (right) greets Nouri al-Maliki, the State of Law Secretary General and leader of Coordination Framework in Erbil, Dec. 22, 2021. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
Iraq KDP Shiite Coordination Framework Iraqi 2021 elections Government formation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Shiite Coordination Framework arrived in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil on Wednesday to discuss forming the next Iraqi government. 

Headed by State of Law Secretary-General Nouri Al-Maliki, the delegation included other leading Shiite figures, including Falih Fayadh, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

The Framework consists of a number of Shiite parties, including Fatah Alliance and the State of Law, that aim to form the new Iraqi government based on consensus. Consecutive Iraqi governments have been formed this way since 2003. 

However, the Sadrists, which won the most seats in the October parliamentary election, intend to lead the new Iraqi government and are proposing a “national majority government”. 

This is the first such visit by the Framework to the Kurdistan Region capital, where they are set to meet with KDP officials.

KDP and Shiite Coordination Framework officials walk together at Erbil International Airport, Dec. 22, 2021. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
