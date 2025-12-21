Erbil–Cairo ties highlighted during PM Barzani’s Egypt visit as Egyptian residents praise Kurdistan Region

Egyptian citizens living and working in the Kurdistan Region voiced strong appreciation for the region’s security, stability, and ongoing development, saying they feel at home due to cultural similarities and the welcoming attitude of local communities.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived in Egypt on Saturday, where he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, in a visit seen as an important step toward strengthening bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Egypt.

Ibrahim Kamil, who has lived in Erbil for eight years, told Kurdistan24 that he has never felt like a foreigner in the Kurdistan Region. “The Kurdish people and Egyptians are one people,” he said, praising the quality of services and expressing happiness over Prime Minister Barzani’s visit to Egypt, which he described as a source of pride for Egyptians living in the region.

Another resident, Mohammed Khalaf, who has lived in the Kurdistan Region with his family for more than seven years, highlighted the region’s stability and safety. “The crime rate here is very low,” he noted, adding that security has been a key factor in his decision to settle permanently.

Long-time residents Muntasir Kamal and Mohammed Ashraf also commended the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) institutions, stressing that they operate without discrimination. They said they have faced no difficulties during their years in the region and voiced hope that high-level visits such as Prime Minister Barzani’s trip to Egypt would further strengthen ties and cooperation.

Thousands of Egyptian citizens are employed across various sectors in the Kurdistan Region, many of whom have relocated with their families. Their continued presence, residents say, reflects the stability, economic opportunity, and supportive environment fostered by the KRG.