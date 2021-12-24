Top Kurdish leaders stress 'peaceful coexistence' in Christmas messages

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Top Kurdish officials on Friday stressed the importance of "peaceful coexistence" and tolerance among all ethnic and religious communities of the Kurdistan Region in separate statements to mark Christmas.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani extended his "sincere congratulations and blessings to all Christians in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world" and wished for a holiday season "filled with joy, delight, and tranquility," a statement from his office said.

He also renewed the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) commitment to "consolidating the culture of peaceful coexistence, promoting the values ​​of tolerance, and defending the rights of all components of the Kurdistan Region."

The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), President Masoud Barzani, also issued a congratulatory message, expressing his hope that the Christian community has a peaceful holiday season.

In a similarly worded message, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also congratulated Christians worldwide and hoped the occasion "brings joy, prosperity, stability and peace for everyone."

"On this day, we reassure the people of Kurdistan that this land will remain a cradle of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and solidarity where human values bring us closer together."

"I wish everyone a Merry Christmas. I hope our future celebrations will be held in better conditions without pandemics and hardships," the presidency's statement concluded.