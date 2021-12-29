Female athletes from Erbil win Arab Weightlifting Championship 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two Kurdish female athletes won nine gold medals after coming first in their categories in the Arab Weightlifting Championship.

Enas Mohseen won six gold medals, making her the winner of the competition in the categories of 58 and 65 kilograms.

The 19-year-old athlete is from Erbil city and is one of the team members of the Iraqi National Team and Erbil Sports Club for weightlifting.

“This is a very, very big achievement for Kurdistan,” Enas told Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday.

The athlete said she has been preparing herself for the championship for the last three months.

Ena’s two sisters, Isra Mohseen and Oshen Mohseen, also won gold and silver medals in the championship.

The three sisters were inspired by their father, who was also a weightlifter. He recently died of COVID-19 complications.

“The secret of [our success] comes from the fact we have inherited that power from our father,” Enas told Kurdistan 24.

Out of the ten female members of the Iraqi National Team, eight of them are Kurdish athletes.

The championship is taking place in the resort city of Shaqlawa in Erbil province. At least 200 athletes are participating from 14 Arab countries.