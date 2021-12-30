Rare leopard captured in Duhok province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Environmental authorities in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province caught a sedated leopard in the mountainous areas of Batifa subdistrict on Thursday.

The leopard was caught by a wolf trap on Wednesday set by villagers after a number of livestock in the area recently disappeared.

Despite being sedated by the environmental authorities the day earlier, the leopard managed to escape with the trap folded around his legs, injuring one of his extremities.

The Panther also lightly wounded two individuals while they were trying to control him.

On Thursday, environmental authorities were able to locate and recapture the creature. He was later sent to Duhok Zoo where he will receive medical treatment.

After receiving the necessary treatment, the leopard will be released back into the wild, Jamal Sa'du Kurky, commander of the Duhok Environmental Protection brigade, told Kurdistan 24.

Leopards are considered “Near Threatened” on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

The population of the species is in decline across Asia and Africa, animals rights groups warned.

Additional reporting conducted by Masoud Ahmed