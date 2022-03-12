US shares Kurdistan leaders' concerns about rise in 'honor killings'

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United States Consulate General in Erbil said Friday that it shares the concerns of the leaders of the Kurdistan Region about the high rate of so-called "honor killings" that continue to be committed against women in the autonomous region.

Since the beginning of 2022 alone, more than ten women have lost their lives in various circumstances. The most common cause of death, however, was "honor killings".

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has repeatedly stressed that there is no honor in honor killing. He has also expressed his full support for the judiciary imposing the harshest punishments against perpetrators of this crime.

"The United States shares IKR (Iraqi Kurdistan Region) leaders' concerns over the recent rise in violence, killing, and violation of the rights of women and other marginalized communities in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region," the US Consulate General said in a post on social media.

"So-called 'honor killings' like the recent murders of Eman' Maria' Sami Maghdeed, Maryam Yacoob, and Aydi Muhammed must be investigated and followed by a legal response, with the perpetrators held responsible," it added.

The statement concluded by urging the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) "to continue taking meaningful action to pursue justice, end violence, and protect the rights and safety of all citizens, and we stand ready to assist."

Although international and local organizations, along with the KRG, have been working to raise awareness in the Kurdistan Region, honor killings persist in alarming numbers.

In 2004, the KRG passed a law denying reduced sentences for perpetrators of so-called "honor" crimes. The KRG has also suspended several Iraqi laws that discriminate against women.