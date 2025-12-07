UN Urges Taliban to Lift Ban on Female Staff, Warns of Growing Risks to Aid Delivery

In a statement, Susan Ferguson, the UN Women special representative in Afghanistan, said the ban—introduced in September—violates fundamental principles of human rights and equality and threatens the delivery of “life-saving services” to vulnerable communities.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Nations on Sunday urged the Taliban authorities to immediately reverse their ban on Afghan women working in UN offices, warning that the measure is jeopardizing critical humanitarian operations across the country.

The appeal comes as Afghanistan faces mounting humanitarian needs, with women and children disproportionately impacted by ongoing restrictions and recent natural disasters.

“We call for the ban on Afghan women staff and contractors from entering United Nations premises to be reversed, and for their safe access to offices and the field,” Ferguson said. “The longer these restrictions remain in place, the greater the risk to these life-saving services.”

Although the statement did not specify how many employees are affected, UN sources estimate that several hundred Afghan women are currently barred from working on-site. Female staff members have been operating remotely for the past three months, including during emergency operations responding to deadly earthquakes and assisting Afghan migrants deported from Pakistan and Iran.

Ferguson emphasized the essential role of female personnel in reaching Afghan women and girls, noting, “Only through their presence can we reach women and girls safely and provide culturally appropriate assistance.”

The Taliban authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

The restrictions have already forced aid groups to scale back activities. In September, the UN refugee agency suspended cash assistance to returning Afghan migrants after it became impossible to conduct interviews with female returnees, who make up more than half of those arriving back in the country.

The UN has repeatedly warned that excluding women from the humanitarian workforce undermines both the effectiveness and the safety of aid delivery in Afghanistan.