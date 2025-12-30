Kurdistan Region President Congratulates Farhad Atrushi on Election as Second Deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament

President Barzani wished Atrushi success in his new post, voicing confidence that he would “fulfill his role and responsibilities effectively, guiding the council and the legislative process in a manner that benefits all communities in Iraq.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday congratulated Farhad Atrushi on his election as the Second Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Federal Parliament, expressing hope that he will play a constructive role in advancing the legislative process and strengthening cooperation among Iraq’s political forces.

In a statement released by Kurdistan Region Presidency, President Barzani wished Atrushi success in his new post, voicing confidence that he would “fulfill his role and responsibilities effectively, guiding the council and the legislative process in a manner that benefits all communities in Iraq.” He also expressed hope that Atrushi’s presence in the parliamentary leadership would foster “a spirit of cooperation and collaboration among the various factions, contributing to the success of parliamentary work.”

Atrushi, of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), was elected as second deputy speaker during a vote held in the session of the sixth parliamentary term on Tuesday. He secured 178 votes, defeating his rival, Rebwar Karim, who received 104 votes, according to the official results announced in parliament.

His election comes as part of the formation of the new parliamentary leadership. On Monday, Adnan Faihan was elected as the first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, while Haibet Halbousi, the candidate of the Progress Party, won the speakership after receiving 208 votes out of a total of 309, Kurdistan24 correspondent Dilan Barzan reported.

The first session of the sixth term of the Iraqi parliament convened at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, with 292 lawmakers in attendance. The session was chaired by Amer Faiz, the oldest serving member of parliament, who oversaw the swearing-in of newly elected MPs. Following the constitutional oath, the floor was opened for self-nominations for parliamentary leadership positions.

Farhad Amin Salim Atrushi was born in 1976 in Duhok province. He previously served as a member of the Iraqi parliament from 2010 to 2014, before holding the post of governor of Duhok from 2014 to 2020. In the most recent elections, Atrushi headed the KDP list in Duhok province for the sixth session of the Iraqi parliament.

Atrushi’s election further strengthens Kurdish representation in the leadership of the Iraqi parliament as the new legislative term begins.