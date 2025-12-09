China’s "Keke" village, inhabited solely by women, thrives on self-reliance and tourism, operating under the motto: "We have no men, nor do we have worries."

55 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In the verdant, rolling landscapes of Eastern China’s Zhejiang province, a unique social enclave has emerged that challenges the traditional patriarchal structures of rural life, offering a radical alternative defined by a single, exclusionary principle: the total absence of men.

Known as "Keke," this settlement has garnered a reputation as one of the most aesthetically stunning villages in the eastern region of the country, but its fame is derived less from its architecture or geography than from its demographic composition and its stark, declarative motto: "We have no men, nor do we have problems or worries."

This slogan serves not merely as a description of the village’s population but as a philosophical manifesto for a community of women who have chosen to decouple their lives from the traditional gender dynamics of Chinese society to build an autonomous existence rooted in self-reliance and communal peace.

The operational reality of Keke village is a testament to comprehensive female self-management, a model that extends far beyond a simple residential arrangement to encompass every facet of economic and civic life.

Within the boundaries of this community, the gendered division of labor that characterizes much of the world has been abolished by necessity and design. The women of Keke handle every duty required to sustain a functioning society.

This autonomy ranges from the physically demanding tasks of the agrarian sector, such as raising livestock and engaging in extensive agriculture, to the commercial management of the village’s service economy.

Restaurants, markets, and shops are all owned, staffed, and managed by women, creating a closed-loop ecosystem where female agency is the sole driving force of daily existence.

The internal dynamic of the village is described by its residents as one of profound tranquility and mutual support, a sharp contrast to the competitive or hierarchical tensions they seemingly associate with the outside world.

Chen Fangyan, a resident of Keke, provided insight into the social fabric that holds the community together. According to Chen, the village operates on a foundational code of conduct where everyone respects one another and interactions are inherently friendly.

She emphasized that the women and girls of the village are dedicated to helping each other greatly, fostering an environment of collective welfare rather than individual isolation. This spirit of generosity is not limited to the permanent residents; it extends outward to the visitors who journey to witness this unique lifestyle.

Chen noted that the villagers actively assist strangers who visit for tourism and leisure, going so far as to offer them free food as a gesture of hospitality.

For residents like Chen, the result of this social architecture is a tangible sense of emotional and physical well-being. "I truly feel comfortable and peaceful here," she stated, encapsulating the allure of the enclave.

The appeal of Keke village has resonated beyond its original inhabitants, drawing in a new wave of migration fueled by admiration for its governance and atmosphere. Reports indicate that a significant portion of the current population consists of women who are not natives of the village.

These individuals, drawn from other areas across Eastern China, have made the deliberate choice to relocate to Keke, motivated by a desire to integrate into this specific female community.

Their migration is driven by an appreciation for the lifestyle of self-management and the specific social liberties afforded by the absence of men. For these newcomers, Keke represents a sanctuary where they can rewrite the scripts of their daily lives, finding satisfaction in a model that prioritizes female collaboration.

The lifestyle within Keke is structured to balance the rigors of labor with the necessities of social cohesion and leisure. In addition to the daily tasks of farming and business management, the village features social clubs designed for conversation and games, ensuring that the community bonds remain strong.

The prevailing sentiment among the residents is that the absence of men is not a deprivation but a liberation.

They assert that living without men is not a barrier to happiness; on the contrary, it removes obstacles to organizing their lives exactly as they desire. This perspective challenges the conventional narrative that the nuclear family or mixed-gender society is the only pathway to fulfillment.

Yang Yun, another resident who sought refuge in Keke, articulated the motivations that drive women to abandon their previous lives for this all-female settlement. Her testimony highlights the crushing pressures of the modern workplace and the desire for a more harmonious existence.

"For a long time, I was under work pressure," Yang explained. "I wanted to find a place where I could do my work comfortably and where my life would be peaceful."

For Yang, the decision to move to Keke was a choice to live with other women "like sisters and kin," a phrase that evokes a chosen family structure based on shared gender and shared values.

Yang’s assessment of the community also touches upon a perceived superiority in female stewardship. She argued that women are strong and capable of performing all necessary tasks without issues, challenging stereotypes about physical or managerial limitations.

Furthermore, she posited that "the sense of responsibility is greater in women compared to men," suggesting that the functional success of Keke is due in part to a distinctively female approach to duty and community care. This belief underscores the ideological underpinnings of the village, where female capability is not just celebrated but relied upon as the bedrock of social order.

The phenomenon of Keke village has transformed it into a focal point for observers and travelers alike. The experience of this community is viewed by many as a fascinating case study in women relying entirely on their own capabilities to sustain a complex society.

This intrigue has generated a robust tourism industry, with visitors traveling long distances daily and monthly to witness the lifestyle with their own eyes. They come to see a village where the entire population is female, and where the absence of men is touted not as a deficit, but as the secret to a life free of "problems or worries."

As these tourists walk through the markets managed by women and eat food prepared by them, they are witnessing a living experiment in gender autonomy that continues to thrive in the heart of Eastern China.