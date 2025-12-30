Farhad Atrushi of KDP Elected Second Deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament

Atrushi secured 178 votes, defeating his rival Rebwar Karim, who received 104 votes, according to the official results announced in parliament.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Farhad Atrushi of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has been elected as the second deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament following a vote held during the session of the sixth parliamentary term on Tuesday.

Atrushi secured 178 votes, defeating his rival Rebwar Karim, who received 104 votes, according to the official results announced in parliament.

His election comes as part of the formation of the new parliamentary leadership. On Monday, Adnan Faihan was elected as the first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, while Haibet Halbousi, the candidate of the Progress Party, won the speakership after receiving 208 votes out of a total of 309, Kurdistan24 correspondent Dilan Barzan reported.

The first session of the sixth term of the Iraqi parliament convened at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, with 292 lawmakers in attendance. The session was chaired by Amer Faiz, the oldest serving member of parliament, who oversaw the swearing-in of newly elected MPs. Following the constitutional oath, the floor was opened for self-nominations for the parliamentary leadership positions.

Farhad Amin Salim Atrushi was born in 1976 in Duhok province. He previously served as a member of the Iraqi parliament from 2010 to 2014, before going on to hold the post of governor of Duhok from 2014 to 2020. In the most recent elections, Atrushi headed the KDP list in Duhok province for the sixth session of the Iraqi parliament.

Atrushi’s election further strengthens Kurdish representation in the Iraqi parliament’s leadership as the new legislative term gets underway.