UNITAD Special Adviser Christian Ritscher visits Yezidis in Lalish

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Special Adviser of UNITAD (United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by ISIS) Christian Ritscher recently visited Lalish and met with Yezidi clergyman Baba Jawish and discussed the situation of Yezidi women who are still missing.

“Special Adviser Christian Ritscher also visited the town of #Lalesh and met with Baba Jawish,” tweeted UNITAD Iraq.

Special Adviser Christian Ritscher also visited the town of #Lalesh and met with Baba Jawish. They discussed the current situation the #Yazidi continue to cope with in the aftermath of the atrocities #ISIL committed against them, including Yazidi women who are still missing. pic.twitter.com/q7AdJvsKR3 — UNITAD (@UNITAD_Iraq) March 15, 2022

“They discussed the current situation the #Yazidi continue to cope with in the aftermath of the atrocities #ISILcommitted against them, including Yazidi women who are still missing.”

The UNITAD has been mandated to investigate the crimes against humanity committed by the terror group in Iraq.

UNITAD unearthed seven mass graves in the Yezidi-majority town of Sinjar in February 2022.

The emergence of ISIS and its violent assault on Iraq’s Yezidi-majority city of Sinjar in August 2014 led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of members of the religious community while committing crimes that are now widely recognized as genocide.

Read More: 80 organizations, experts urge rescue of Yezidis still missing after being kidnapped by ISIS

After ISIS abducted them from Sinjar in August 2014, over 2,000 Yazidi women and children are still unaccounted for, and their fates remain unknown.