Youth of Sulaimani: “We Believe Our Votes Can Shape the Future”

Youth in Sulaimani are mobilizing for Iraq's parliamentary elections, expressing belief that their votes can shape the future and hold politicians accountable.

6 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In the lead-up to Iraq’s parliamentary elections, the youth of Sulaimani are preparing with a sense of determination and optimism, expressing hope that through participation they can hold candidates accountable and influence real change. Their enthusiasm stands in stark contrast to the growing calls for boycott and despair among Iraqi youth, many of whom say they no longer trust the political system.

Across Sulaimani, political candidates have intensified their campaigns, each appealing to voters through diverse promises and public meetings. Yet amid this competition, young people have emerged as a decisive and vibrant social force — ready to engage and eager to ensure that campaign pledges are fulfilled.

For many, the message is clear: accountability must replace empty rhetoric. “Our youth are the most valuable asset of this country,” said Mohammed Azad, a resident of Sulaimani, speaking to Kurdistan24. “The potential within our youth exists in few nations. If they are given real opportunities, they will become the foundation for a brighter future for our homeland.”

A primary demand among the younger generation is the creation of employment opportunities and the resolution of challenges specific to youth development. Many have already begun organizing community initiatives and civic gatherings to mobilize voters.

Hardi Tahir, another young man from Sulaimani, emphasized to Kurdistan24 that the youth deserve meaningful support, not symbolic promises. “Young people are the future of this nation. Their capabilities must be recognized, and they need access to real job opportunities,” he said, echoing a widely shared sentiment among the city’s young voters who see engagement as the only path to transformation.

For Hana Kamaran, the decision to participate in the elections is deeply personal. “As a young woman, I’m taking part because I believe that through voting we can achieve our demands,” she told Kurdistan24. “I hope this election will restore young people’s trust in the candidates and in the process itself.” Her words reflect the prevailing mix of hope and determination that characterizes much of Sulaimani’s youth movement.

Iraq’s parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 11, with 136 candidates contesting 18 parliamentary seats in Sulaimani province alone. Youth voters have made it clear that they will closely watch not just campaign promises, but also the implementation of those commitments once the new parliament is seated.

While the youth of Kurdistan appear filled with optimism and civic energy, the situation elsewhere in Iraq presents a strikingly different picture. In Sulaimani, the new generation views participation as a tool of empowerment — a means to shape a better future through democratic involvement while in Baghdad and beyond, many see the same process as an ambiguous ritual that sustains entrenched political elites.

As election day nears, all eyes are on Iraq’s youth — those who have long been both the most disillusioned and the most decisive demographic force. For the youth of Sulaimani, optimism remains their act of defiance and their expression of faith in progress.

“We have suffered, but we still believe,” said one young participant at a voter awareness gathering. “Through our votes, we want to prove that change can still come from within.”