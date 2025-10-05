PM Barzani Highlights KRG Achievements, Urges Youth Empowerment at TEDxNishtiman

Prime Minister Barzani outlined several areas of progress under his government, including efforts to diversify the economy, boost domestic agricultural production, and export the Kurdistan Region’s goods to foreign markets.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday addressed the TEDxNishtiman event in Erbil, commending the role of young people in shaping the future of the region and highlighting key achievements of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Speaking before a large audience of youth, the prime minister praised the organizers of the event for creating a platform that strengthens confidence among young people and encourages them to share their ideas. He welcomed Kurdish youth from abroad, noting that reconnecting with their homeland would further strengthen ties between the Kurdistan Region and the diaspora.

“My message to you is that you can make every dream come true,” Barzani told the attendees, urging them to love their country and believe in their own abilities. He stressed that the Kurdistan Region’s progress, despite political and financial challenges, was possible only through the resilience and determination of its people.

Prime Minister Barzani outlined several areas of progress under his government, including efforts to diversify the economy, boost domestic agricultural production, and export the Kurdistan Region’s goods to foreign markets. He pointed to water infrastructure projects such as dams and reservoirs aimed at tackling drought and water shortages, as well as major road-building campaigns designed to improve safety and connectivity.

Another area of focus was the banking and financial system, which Barzani said is being developed to international standards to provide citizens with access to loans and attract investment. He also highlighted the ongoing digitization of government services, crediting young people with driving many of these advancements.

The prime minister underlined the success of the “Runaki” program, which has provided 24-hour electricity to the Kurdistan Region’s major cities. He said Halabja is now the first province in Iraq to achieve uninterrupted power, and pledged that by 2026, every village and rural area in the region would also benefit from round-the-clock electricity.

Barzani closed his remarks by emphasizing the central role of youth in building a stable and prosperous Kurdistan. “From this day forward, for a brighter future, believe in yourselves. What your brothers and sisters have accomplished, you can achieve as well—and even more,” he said.

Earlier, the premier told Kurdistan24 that he praised the event's young organizers for their "sacred work" in fostering hope and progress.

The TEDxNishtiman event brought together hundreds of young people from across Kurdistan and abroad to showcase their achievements and share innovative ideas for the future.